The Least Reliable Used BMW 3 Series Model Years According to Consumer Reports

The second-generation BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown up. It's also grown physically, as BMW succumbs to the seemingly irresistible industry trend of making cars bigger than they were before. The most practical member of the new 4 Series family, the Gran Coupe, has seating for five, four doors, and a liftback trunk lid, while boasting an improved, though still not perfect, cabin that's nearly identical to that of the 3 Series. The massive and controversial front grille overshadows everything else, however, and continues to divide opinion. In non-M guise, two sublime powertrains are available, with up to 382 horsepower generated by the M440i's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, now supplemented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Traditionalists will love BMW's adherence to rear-wheel drive, but for our week-long test drive, we spent time in the AWD M440i xDrive.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO