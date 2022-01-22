ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo-KC: It comes down to QBs

By CHUCK POLLOCK Olean Times Herald
 6 days ago

According to the oddsmakers, it will be the closest game of the NFL divisional weekend. All four home teams are favored today and tomorrow, but three of them have seen their spreads stay put or grow — at least by a half point — Tennessee over Cincinnati, Green Bay versus San...

The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
TMZ.com

Matthew Stafford's Wife Buying NFC Championship Game Tickets For Rams Fans

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, was so blown away by the prices of NFC Championship game tickets ... she says she's personally buying a bunch of seats so she can give them away to Rams fans. Kelly made the announcement on her social media page Wednesday ... encouraging any L.A. fans...
NFL

