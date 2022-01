With the recent Sean Payton news and the Saints having negative $74 million in cap space, the Denver Broncos should call to try and swing some trades. On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping away from the team. This comes as the Saints are about to embark on an offseason where they have roughly negative $74 million in cap space and no long-term answer at quarterback. The Denver Broncos should be calling to try and see if the team is willing to part with any veteran players.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO