Freezing rain creates icy conditions in the Lowcountry, some snowflakes seen early Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry saw an extended period of freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reported 0.08” of ice that accumulated at its office in North Charleston. “Trees, cars, and bushes are completely ice-covered,” meteorologists said. “Some ice on grassy areas.”

Forecasters also reported a mix of sleet and snow in the North Charleston area around 1:00 a.m.

North Charleston residents, like Binh Phan, shared video of sleet mixed with some snowflakes falling around 1:30 a.m.

For most, a light glaze of ice and small amounts of sleet were seen across the Lowcountry as a storm system met below freezing temperatures.

The ice caused slick spots on bridges and higher overpasses early Saturday morning. Three crashes happened in a short time span on the US 52 Connector in North Charleston, and an earlier crash happened near the Don Holt Bridge .

It also knocked out power for hundreds of homes across the Lowcountry and in Georgetown County.

Most of the winter weather and thicker accumulations of ice happened in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina

Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina





















Freezing rain came to an end by daybreak for much of the area although some icing was still present through the morning.

Temperatures will remain below freezing early Saturday morning before things gradually warm up above freezing through lunchtime. But they are expected to fall again Saturday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.