North Charleston, SC

Freezing rain creates icy conditions in the Lowcountry, some snowflakes seen early Saturday morning

By Tim Renaud
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry saw an extended period of freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reported 0.08” of ice that accumulated at its office in North Charleston. “Trees, cars, and bushes are completely ice-covered,” meteorologists said. “Some ice on grassy areas.”

Forecasters also reported a mix of sleet and snow in the North Charleston area around 1:00 a.m.

North Charleston residents, like Binh Phan, shared video of sleet mixed with some snowflakes falling around 1:30 a.m.

For most, a light glaze of ice and small amounts of sleet were seen across the Lowcountry as a storm system met below freezing temperatures.

The ice caused slick spots on bridges and higher overpasses early Saturday morning. Three crashes happened in a short time span on the US 52 Connector in North Charleston, and an earlier crash happened near the Don Holt Bridge .

It also knocked out power for hundreds of homes across the Lowcountry and in Georgetown County.

WATCH THIS: Ice caused powerline fire, small explosion in Murrells Inlet late Friday night

Most of the winter weather and thicker accumulations of ice happened in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6StY_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtld7_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xa20b_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKImc_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoTCj_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDsjW_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31G5nq_0dstwVi800
    Icy conditions in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQah8_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tFGx_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvDaG_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvRq3_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv4JK_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvOf6_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6xTe_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOO4y_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBLL0_0dstwVi800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Zk53_0dstwVi800

Freezing rain came to an end by daybreak for much of the area although some icing was still present through the morning.

Temperatures will remain below freezing early Saturday morning before things gradually warm up above freezing through lunchtime. But they are expected to fall again Saturday night.

SCDOT prepares roads, bridges for winter weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a chance some areas in the Lowcountry could see snow this weekend, which means the potential for ice on roads and bridges. However, road crews have been hard at work making sure road conditions remain safe. “We started putting out brine,” South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) spokesman […]
SC motorcycle deaths reach four-decade high of 154 in 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina reported more deaths on motorcycles in 2021 than any year in the past four decades. Officials say 154 motorcyclists died in crashes last year, up 9% from the number of deaths reported in 2020. The crash data reviewed by The Greenville News showed it was the most deaths since […]
Patriots Point closes submarine exhibit due to leak

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum temporarily closed a submarine exhibit Friday afternoon after a leak was found in the main ballast tank. According to the museum, the leak was found on the USS Clamagore, a Balao-class GUPPY III submarine on exhibit at the museum. The Cold War-era submarine is […]
News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry smoothie spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing refreshes quite like a smoothie. Whether you like a blend of fruits, green smoothie, or protein-packed, there are plenty of options that will quench your thirst and fill your empty stomach. Today we share News 2 viewers top picks for juices and smoothies in the Lowcountry: 1. Clean Juice– Downtown Charleston, […]
