Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we about to see some more stories full of emotional, drama, and plenty of heart?. It goes without saying that we want some and, of course, it’d be great if they were there as soon as possible. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. Last week’s new episode was the last one until the other side of the Winter Olympics; NBC has already confirmed via the promo below that the show is not back until Wednesday, February 23.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO