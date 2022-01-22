ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAU men back in action on Monday

 6 days ago

Southern Arkansas men's basketball will not have to wait long to make-up...

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
Illini Back in Action Against Purdue Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Illinois swimming and diving team heads to West Lafayette, Indiana to compete in their final regular-season dual meet against Purdue at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center. Competition at Purdue will begin at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, January 29th. LAST TIME OUT.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Darren Cunningham back in action Feb 25th in Arizona

Super bantamweight prospect, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (14-1, 7 KOS), will make his 2022 debut, on February 25th, against battle tested veteran, Ernesto Guerrero (33-32, 19 KOs), on a card promoted by Ironboy Combat Sports. The 8-round bout will take place at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
GAC coaches predict SAU tennis will finish in middle of pack

The Great American Conference has announced the results of its 2022 GAC women’s tennis preseason coaches’ poll. Harding received four of the six first-place votes to enter the season as the favorite. In 2021, the Lady Bisons produced a 16-3 record, including 9-0 against GAC opponents, enroute to...
TENNIS
Many Area Basketball Teams Back in Action Today

It’s a fairly busy night for local and area High School Basketball teams. The Thursday night Boys schedule finds Gibraltar at Two Rivers, in a game you can hear on 97.1 FM WCUB and at CubRadio.com starting at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Reedsville is on the road to face Hilbert...
HIGH SCHOOL
Men's Basketball Returns to Action at UCF this Weekend

ORLANDO – Winners of 13 of its last 14 games, the University of Houston Men's Basketball program returns to action after a week-long break when it meets American Athletic Conference rival UCF at 7 p.m. (CST), Saturday, inside Addition Financial Arena. The Cougars enter this weekend's contest following a...
HOUSTON, TX
Comet men back in orbit

By dave dakken • davedakken@gra.midco.net The Mayville State Comets came back from the weekend trip, Jan. 21-22, with two wins. The weekend prior they came home with two losses that added to a three-game losing span. In those defeats the Comets only scored 60 points each game. But at Valley City they scored 80, winning 80-76. They upped the scoring […]
BASKETBALL
10 teams, 10 storylines: A look at the first half of the Missouri Valley basketball season

PEORIA — Bradley opens the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball schedule when it hosts Indiana State on Sunday in Carver Arena. It's been a conference season of close battles so far. The Missouri Valley Conference leads the nation with 43.9 percent (18 of 41) of its games through Jan, 26 being decided by three points or fewer or in overtime, according to KenPom.
PEORIA, IL
HBCU standouts set for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Florida A&M's Markquese Bell, Alabama A&M's Aqeel Glass, Jackson State's James Houston and former Howard standout Jecquez Ezzerd are among the HBCU products poised to showcase their talents Saturday at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The post HBCU standouts set for Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL

