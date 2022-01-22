UW–Madison’s Apple speaks with Turkish Education Association

The Provost’s Office is launching a multi-year initiative to support the creation of learning outcomes for all campus courses. Having official course learning outcomes will provide transparency and better communication with students. When this initiative is complete, the plan is for the learning outcomes to be published in Guide. CALS has recently been onboarded for this initiative. CALS Academic Affairs will be working with departments on a staggered timeline on this initiative, with a scheduled end date of December 2025. Department should expect to spend about a semester on this work. Departments interested in proactive scheduling of this project should contact Megan Ackerman-Yost at ackermanyost@wisc.edu.

