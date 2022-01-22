UW–Madison’s Apple speaks with Turkish Education Association

RISE is an emerging leader in coordinated care and mental health service delivery in Dane County and the Greater Madison area. We embrace a strengths-based and trauma-informed approach in partnering with others to address the mental health and wellness needs of our community. We value collaboration, learning, and growth. We encourage personal and professional growth in all positions in our agency and seek new talent that will continue to enrich and diversify our workplace perspective and our connection to the community. The Community-Based Clinician is responsible for providing family-focused crisis assessment and stabilization, treatment planning, therapeutic clinical interventions, and coordination of services for children and youth with mental health challenges and their families in Dane County. The Community-Based Clinician works under the direct supervision of the Therapeutic Services Team Supervisor.
