Madison, WI

UW–Madison’s Apple speaks with Turkish Education Association

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkish Education Association has published an interview with UW–Madison’s Michael W. Apple on the limits and possibilities of current...

UW Madison

Statement from UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on selection of Jay Rothman as next UW System president

Congratulations to Jay Rothman on becoming the next president of the University of Wisconsin System. His experience working with the business community in Wisconsin, as well his relationships with state and local leaders, will be a tremendous asset. Jay will bring a fresh perspective to higher education and I look forward to collaborating with him on making the UW System even better.
MADISON, WI
Rosemary Russ is recipient of 2022 Distinguished Teaching Award

Rosemary Russ is one of 12 UW–Madison faculty members that have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize the university’s finest educators. Russ is an associate professor in the School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction,...
MADISON, WI
UW partners with U.S. Cyber Command for cybersecurity education

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Cyber Command selected UW to join its new cybersecurity education initiative, officials announced Monday. The Academic Engagement Network, created earlier this month, is designed to prepare students to assist CYBERCOM in advancing information networks and withstanding cyberattacks. 70 universities are part of the network, which...
MADISON, WI
Applications open for undergraduate research fellowships

The Provost’s Office is especially pleased to announce that scholarships and fellowships continue to be available to encourage and support that work. Note that in some cases the faculty/staff mentor may also receive funds to support the collaborative research effort. Please bring the following fellowships to the attention of qualified undergraduate students.
MADISON, WI
ASM proposes adoption of hybrid learning solutions by UW-Madison

The Associated Students of Madison released a statement Tuesday calling on University of Wisconsin-Madison administrators to adopt “stronger COVID-19 precautions,” such as providing hybrid learning solutions and increasing the capacity for on-campus testing. Notably, the student council proposed that all in-person courses be simultaneously offered virtually "until the...
MADISON, WI
Data science funding opportunity for UW PIs

The American Family Funding Initiative offers grants up to $100K to stimulate and support cutting-edge, highly innovative and groundbreaking research in the rapidly growing field of data science, including computing and artificial intelligence. American Family Insurance has partnered with UW–Madison through the American Family Insurance Data Science Institute (DSI) to provide this research funding opportunity. UW–Madison faculty and staff with permanent PI status are eligible to apply. Additional details are available here. The application deadline is March 11.
MADISON, WI
UW-Madison launches website with information on search for next chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison launched a website Tuesday to provide the public with more information on the search for the school’s next chancellor. The website includes details about the timeline of the search, details about the Search and Screen Committee and a brief about the...
MADISON, WI
Oregon Education Association survey finds educators at breaking point

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly two years in, COVID has impacted all facets of life. Now, teachers, surveyed by the Oregon Education Association, say it’s making things within schools statewide worse, even pushing them to a breaking point. “Educators have simply in some places have run out of steam,”...
OREGON STATE
New UW initiative launched to develop official course learning outcomes

The Provost’s Office is launching a multi-year initiative to support the creation of learning outcomes for all campus courses. Having official course learning outcomes will provide transparency and better communication with students. When this initiative is complete, the plan is for the learning outcomes to be published in Guide. CALS has recently been onboarded for this initiative. CALS Academic Affairs will be working with departments on a staggered timeline on this initiative, with a scheduled end date of December 2025. Department should expect to spend about a semester on this work. Departments interested in proactive scheduling of this project should contact Megan Ackerman-Yost at ackermanyost@wisc.edu.
COLLEGES
UW-Madison researchers work to create universal coronavirus vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers at the University of Wisconsin- Madison are working to create a universal vaccine that would stop a series of harmful viruses, including the one responsible for COVID-19. Experts explained that the virus that causes COVID-19 belongs to a larger family of coronaviruses, which tend to make humans and animals sick. These viruses include Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS), both of which have caused epidemics.
MADISON, WI
Community-Based Clinician

RISE is an emerging leader in coordinated care and mental health service delivery in Dane County and the Greater Madison area. We embrace a strengths-based and trauma-informed approach in partnering with others to address the mental health and wellness needs of our community. We value collaboration, learning, and growth. We encourage personal and professional growth in all positions in our agency and seek new talent that will continue to enrich and diversify our workplace perspective and our connection to the community. The Community-Based Clinician is responsible for providing family-focused crisis assessment and stabilization, treatment planning, therapeutic clinical interventions, and coordination of services for children and youth with mental health challenges and their families in Dane County. The Community-Based Clinician works under the direct supervision of the Therapeutic Services Team Supervisor.
MADISON, WI
UW-Madison researchers studying more targeted alternative to pesticides

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are digging into a different, more targeted method of controlling crop-attacking pests, a tactic that could prove to be less harmful to the environment than traditional pesticides. Russell Groves, professor and chair of the university’s entomology department, recently joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Larry...
MADISON, WI

