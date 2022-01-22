CBA/J-D ice hockey splits pairof games; F-M shut out twice

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Up against some of the best competition in Central New York, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt and Fayetteville-Manlius ice hockey teams both were unable to get on the scoreboard.

In the Brothers’ case, it was a second encounter with state Division II no. 2-ranked Sknaeateles that proved far more lopsided than the first one, with the Lakers prevailing 7-0.

CBA/J-D had stayed close in a 2-1 classic at State Fair Coliseum back on Dec. 8. Remembering that scare, Skaneateles promptly jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period this time around.

Despite 26 saves from Ben Lovell, the Brothers watched as Lakers forward Garrett Krieger amassed three goals for a hat trick, adding an assist, while Luke Renaud had one goal and one assist. Each of CBA/J-D’s 17 shots were stopped by Chad Lowe and Brendan McGowan.

As this went on, F-M was home at the Coliseum, trying to slow down state Division I no. 7-ranked Cazenovia, but unable to do so in a 3-0 loss to the Lakers.

This was a game mostly noted for the way both defenses played. The Hornets were stingy, yet could not get on the board as Logan Hull’s first-period goal was the only tally on either side.

They were still 1-0 going to the third period, when Cazenovia got away thanks to tallies from Jake Owens and Josh Whaley, while goalie Cy McCrink stopped all 13 of the Hornets’ shots.

On Friday, F-M was on the ice again, taking on Whitesboro, and again was kept off the scoreboard in a 4-0 defeat to the Warriors.

Chris Finger made 36 saves, yet did not get any help from his teammates as Whitesboro got on the board at least once in each period and Josh Bono led the way, netting a three-goal hat trick as Logan Lachaz assisted on all of those goals and earned the other.

As this went on, CBA/J-D had a key league test at New Hartford and, getting off to a quick start, never got caught in the course of beating the Spartans 4-1.

James Stanton helped the Brothers to a 3-1 advantage by the end of the first period, ultimately scoring twice as Seamus Nicholson and Quinn Wimer earned the other goals.

Joe Dotterer, Logan McDougall, Will Sharlow, Gavin Parks, Nate Vault and Finn Wheeler joined Wimer in the assist column as CBA/J-D’s defense made sure New Hartford didn’t rally, shutting the Spartans out in the last two periods as Lovell stopped 25 of 26 shots.