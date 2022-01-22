Order a new car from the factory and save

Over the weekend, I had a particular brand of milk on my grocery list as part of my latest shopping run. It took me visits to four different stores to find it, but I was eventually successful. Who knows, for sure, why I encountered so many different empty shelves at several different grocery stores near me. Maybe they’ve changed up the schedule for when they restock inventory. Perhaps they’re a bit short-staffed at the moment. Maybe it’s both of those, or something else entirely. Point is, it’s very much a reality that some disruptions are still a part of the grocery shopping experience right now.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO