Buying Cars

Order a new car from the factory and save

By NerdWallet
 6 days ago
With vehicles in short supply at the dealership, more shoppers are ordering cars from the factory. In return for a wait of a few weeks — or months — you get exactly what you want. In the current market, you’re likely to save money as well....

WKBW-TV

New marketplace allows car owners to buy parts directly from GM

DETROIT, Mich. — A new move by General Motors will allow the average person to fix their own car. The carmaker is opening an online marketplace that makes it easier for car owners to buy parts. GM’s online store will offer 45,000 different parts available for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla now operates the most productive car factory in the US

Tesla is now operating the most productive car factory in the US, according to a new report tracking all US auto factories. Just a few years ago, many players in the auto industry couldn’t imagine that Tesla could become a major manufacturer. After all, it was the first US car startup to not go bankrupt since Ford. But over the last few years, Tesla has truly emerged into a major car manufacturer with an annual production rate of over 1 million cars as of the last quarter.
FREMONT, CA
deseret.com

Tesla moving away from making new car models to making robots

Telsa CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced on the company's s fourth-quarter earnings that Tesla is going to be shifting its product development focus to making the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, per Electrek. Musk gave the world a sneak peek of the Tesla Bot in August 2020. According to...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Dubai-Based Carmaker Will Build New Sports Car With Help From Italy

Jannarelly, a boutique sportscar manufacturer that sources inspiration from the original AC Cobra and powers its creation with the engine from a Nissan Z (not the new one, the VQ engine from the 350Z does duty), is kicking its global presence up a level with its latest announcement. The Dubai-based company will officially be getting into a partnership with Manifattura Automobili Torino for the production of its Design-1 and upcoming Design-2 GT.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

This New Engine Could Save Internal Combustion From The Scrap Heap

At this point, nearly every automaker is working toward a battery-electric future. It’s still years away, but that’s not slowing down automakers from introducing new EVs while slowly ending development for internal combustion engines (ICE). However, ICE might have a future, though it will look different from what we know today. Astron Aerospace has introduced the Omega 1, a revolutionary engine with a wild design.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Could Very Soon Pull The Plug On Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finds itself in a hot seat. The Detroit giant is presented by President Joe Biden as leading the world in electric vehicles. But it hasn't really produced a fully electric car in the United States for several months. And above all,...
BUSINESS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Bentley Launches Five New Electric Cars from 2025

Bentley Motors has announced an acceleration of its forward-thinking Beyond100 strategy, and key to the ambitious programme will be the Five-in-Five plan, which commits Bentley to launching a new electric model each year, from 2025, redefining Bentley's credentials as the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility. Bentley also revealed a...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Car factories and other major manufacturers face closing because they have fewer than five days' supply of some computer chips, Commerce Department says

Some manufacturers have less then than five days' supply of some computers chips, according to a new Commerce Department survey, threatening factory output and putting more pressure on inflation. The results show how demand for the chips that power electronics, cars and other products are far outstripping supply. The survey...
ECONOMY
NBC News

New & Notable from Canon, Ruggable and Car and Driver

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Even a pandemic can’t stop Rihanna. The...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Key groceries are facing major shortages – here’s how to find them in stock

Over the weekend, I had a particular brand of milk on my grocery list as part of my latest shopping run. It took me visits to four different stores to find it, but I was eventually successful. Who knows, for sure, why I encountered so many different empty shelves at several different grocery stores near me. Maybe they’ve changed up the schedule for when they restock inventory. Perhaps they’re a bit short-staffed at the moment. Maybe it’s both of those, or something else entirely. Point is, it’s very much a reality that some disruptions are still a part of the grocery shopping experience right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gmauthority.com

Lime Green C8 Corvette Splits In Half Following High Speed Crash In New Jersey

A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.
ACCIDENTS
