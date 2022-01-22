'The real deal': Lindsay Lane's Henry Woodall signs first cross country scholarship in Lions history

Henry Woodall surrounded by coaches, friends, and fellow teammates at his signing day on Friday, Jan. 21. Adam Dodson / News Courier

Henry Woodall made history at Lindsay Lane on Friday, becoming the first cross country runner from the school to sign a scholarship.

Woodall signed to run at the next level with the University of Mobile in Mobile, Ala.

His peers, close friends, family, coaches, former coaches and teachers were all on hand to witness what Woodall called “a very special moment” for him.

“We are very proud of him,” Athletic director Megan Ellison said.

Taking place in the Lindsay Lane gymnasium at their campus off W. Sanderfer Street, Woodall signed to Mobile at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Both the cross country coach, Adam Wilburn, and track coach, Kareem Cannon, at Lindsay Lane took the time to speak about Woodall at the event.

“He did not start off the fastest guy on the team, but through hard work and dedication, look where he is at now,” Cannon said.

“What he has done is a huge accomplishment. He’s an amazing person and an amazing example to everyone around him,” Wilburn said.

Woodall also took the time to thank those who have helped get him to this point.

“I want to thank God for allowing to be here and all the gifts he has blessed me with. I want to thank my mom and dad for always supporting me,” Woodall said. “I also want to thank my friends, a.k.a. ‘the boys.’ I also want to thank my coaches. They have been great leaders and great mentors to me. They have blessed my life in a lot of ways.”

Woodall was described by both his coaches as well as his father, Dr. William Woodall, as being dedicated to his craft and always looking to get better.

“He’s always out running. He’s always getting ready or stretching. He does that before he does anything else,” Dr. Woodall said.

He improved so much that he will forever be known as the first runner to sign a scholarship from Lindsay Lane.

This comes after a career where he finished in the Top 10 of races 13 times and Top Five of races nine times.

“That means he started working on that four years ago to get to this point,” Wilburn said.

Woodall also had offers to other schools, such as Birmingham Southern.

Cannon described Woodall with a few words that embody what type of person the University of Mobile is getting.

“He’s the real deal.”

With another scholarship signing right around the corner, it will make four on the year for Lindsay Lane, who have committed to building up their growing sports programs.