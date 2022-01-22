Tax preparation firms boast about free services, but the constraints are high

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades’ free tax filing assistance program is ready to assist Southwest Florida residents during tax season. The United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free federal tax filing services at more than 22 sites in Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Charlotte Counties to individuals and families making less than $66,000 per year. Each tax return is prepared by an IRS-certified VITA volunteer who must pass an annual, comprehensive exam before preparing a single tax return. They are trained to determine if the taxpayers are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, recovery rebates, education credits, child tax and childcare credits. Schedule an appointment at Unitedwaylee.org/freetaxprep or call the United Way 211 Helpline at 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900. Online tax-filing options are available.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO