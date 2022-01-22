ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax preparation firms boast about free services, but the constraints are high

By Detroit Free Press, Susan Tompor
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo-it-yourself types who are looking for a deal for online tax preparation are seeing plenty of promotions. You're going to need to review the restrictions and rules to figure out which deal actually saves you money and which doesn't. Gig workers or self-employed workers, for example, often don't qualify...

