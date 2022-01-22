Hungry, cold cows in Canada fuel rare buying-spree of U.S. corn

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) has partnered with Nanoscale Powders LLC (“NSP”) with plans to develop a novel technology for the production of rare earth elements (“REE”) metals. The company believes the technology, initially developed by NSP and to be advanced by the UUUU-NSP partnership, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by increasing safety, reducing production costs and energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. NSP brings its tech while UUUU contributes the rare earth material and industrial-scale processing facility. A recent article quotes UUUU president and CEO Mark S. Chalmers as saying, “Energy Fuels has already restored monazite ‘crack-and-leach’ capabilities to the U.S. at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, where today we are producing a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate, which is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is currently producing a high-purity REE product ready for separation at commercial levels… NSP has proven their technology on a small scale, and we look forward to working with them to advance the technology to pilot scale and then to commercial scale in the coming years.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO