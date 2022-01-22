Hungry, cold cows in Canada fuel rare buying-spree of U.S. corn
Minneapolis Star Tribune
6 days ago
Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals. Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada's grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed...
According to USDA data, weekly exports of U.S. corn to Canada totaled 104,600 metric tons in the week ending Jan. 20, while volumes shipped in three of the past four weeks have slipped to a range from 37,300 mt to a high of 68,100 mt. Due the recent shortfall in deliveries, CP is stating that movement will be increased to 10 trains per week from the seven targeted in recent weeks.
Newcrest Mining (ASX, TSX: NCM) is expanding its footprint in Canada, particularly in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, after shareholders of Pretium Resources approved the Australian miner’s bid for the company. The Melbourne-based gold and copper producer first announced it had reached an agreement to acquire the Canadian company...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) has partnered with Nanoscale Powders LLC (“NSP”) with plans to develop a novel technology for the production of rare earth elements (“REE”) metals. The company believes the technology, initially developed by NSP and to be advanced by the UUUU-NSP partnership, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by increasing safety, reducing production costs and energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. NSP brings its tech while UUUU contributes the rare earth material and industrial-scale processing facility. A recent article quotes UUUU president and CEO Mark S. Chalmers as saying, “Energy Fuels has already restored monazite ‘crack-and-leach’ capabilities to the U.S. at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, where today we are producing a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate, which is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is currently producing a high-purity REE product ready for separation at commercial levels… NSP has proven their technology on a small scale, and we look forward to working with them to advance the technology to pilot scale and then to commercial scale in the coming years.”
Several countries, including China, have halted imports of Canadian beef as a result of the detection of atypical BSE on a Canadian farm. The Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) has confirmed that China — the meat industry’s third largest global market — has halted imports of beef from Canada following the discovery of a case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease, on a farm in Alberta, Canada last month (December 2021).
Mississauga, Ontario-based Canada Cartage has announced the acquisition of Laurentien Transport, Bois-des-Filion, Quebec. Laurentien, based in a suburb of Montreal, is a dedicated contract transportation provider that specializes in refrigerated freight services to large, well-known brands in grocery, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and retail sectors, according to a news release. It was founded in 1960.
If today’s California is what the rest of America will look like tomorrow, you might want to brace yourself for too little water, too much animal manure, and $4.65-per-gallon gasoline.
And, weird, too, because in California these too-little, too-much, and too-expensive elements have been combined to create what was thought to be a...
Join Cold Hollow to Canada on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2-4 p.m., and discover wildlife tracks and sign in the woods of Belvidere. Wildlife tracker and community science coordinator for Cold Hollow to Canada Sophie Mazowita will lead the group in the woods behind Belvidere Elementary School to look for wildlife sign, go through the basics of wildlife tracking and discuss the behaviors and ecology of the wildlife.
Purdue University has kicked off a project to learn how best to diversify crops grown in the U.S. corn belt. The idea is to make farms in states like Indiana more resilient to extreme heat, flooding, and natural disasters. When a farmer grows just one or two crops, it’s easier...
With the U.S. public facing an increased risk of economic troubles due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections as a result of the Omicron variant, a fourth stimulus check for the elderly has become an essential next step.
Walmart just made a fairly big announcement regarding N-95 masks being distributed in stores (for free)— and as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the nation—it’s good news!. Last week, a White House official told CNN that the Biden Administration plans to make 400 million N95...
Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
In the 2004 film "The Day After Tomorrow," scientist Jack Hall investigates the Antarctic past only to uncover an impending Ice Age, making paleoclimatology - the study of Earth's former climate - pop-culture renowned. Paleoclimatology can assist us in comprehending the effects of current and future climate change. New research...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. People who get vaccinated and boosted with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have a strong level of protection against the Omicron variant, the company said Thursday, citing a recent study.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 21 cents to $86.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 69 cents to $90.03 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 36 cents to $4.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Noreen Thomas of Moorhead has a dirty job ahead of her: figuring out how to turn food waste into fertilizer and, ultimately, food again. As one of two 2022-2023 recipients of a grant from the West Central Initiative and Initiators Foundation, she'll receive $60,000 over two years to develop a new resource that will also promote clean waterways and sustainable farming practices. Thomas, in her early 60s, grows wheat, rye, barley, buckwheat, edible soybeans, blue corn, oats, flax and sunflowers in rotation on the 1,200-acre Red River Valley farm she shares with her husband, Lee. The farm is certified organic since 1997 and in Lee's family since 1878. Armed with a B.S. degree in food and nutrition, plus minors in chemistry and microbiology, Thomas is digging deep for a healthier future.
