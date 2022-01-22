ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxes fixed on bouncing back quickly after Spurs shock – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists Leicester can use their late collapse against Tottenham as inspiration.

The midfielder admits morale was low after they conceded two quickfire Steven Bergwijn goals in stoppage time to lose 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Foxes next host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and are aiming to reduce the 10-point gap to the top seven.

Defeat by Spurs hit their hopes of mounting a European challenge but Dewsbury-Hall believes they can use it to their advantage.

He told the club’s official website: “I’ve never experienced anything like that but, of course, hopefully I won’t experience anything like that again. That’s football, you can never predict what’s going to happen.

“The game is never won, no matter what the time is, so it’s something you can definitely learn from.

“That’s the only positive you can take. It’s something a lot of people will be looking at and it’s about moving forward in a positive manner because no one wants that happen again. It’s an awful feeling but it’s about dusting ourselves down now and moving onto the next game.

“It was quite a shock, to be honest. I think for a lot of the players, it’s something you’re not used to seeing. We played 94 minutes of the game really well and it was just that last lapse of judgement at the end that cost us.

“It was really low in there and the players were just so upset for ourselves and the fans but we can put it right at the weekend against Brighton.

“That’s the good thing about the Premier League. You’ve got a quick chance to bounce back, you’ve just got to try and learn from that, try and take what you can and move on and move forward.”

The Independent

