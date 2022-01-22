ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May's Montreal Beach Resort Has New Local Owners, Renovation Plans

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46X1AT_0dstuhHY00
Montreal Beach Resort pool Photo Credit: Montreal Beach Resort

The Montreal Beach Resort and Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille are changing owners after 56 years in business.

Plans also are in the works to renovate hotel rooms and the Cape May resort's lobby, according to its new owner, Madison Resorts.

Madison Resorts is a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea. Alicea has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the East Coast.

“My wife was born and raised in Cape May County. Now operating a piece of its history is a childhood dream coming true for both of us," Alicea said.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional guest service and ensuring we hold the community first in our heart," he added.

The Montreal Beach Resort will be keeping the same name for the immediate future as well as much of the long-time staff.

The new owners said that Immediate changes to The Montreal Beach Resort at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May will be modest. Changes will include fully upgraded hotel rooms and the lobby.

For more details about The Montreal, click here: www.montrealbeachresort.com. Potential guests also can call 609-884-7011 or 800-525-7011, and follow @montrealbeachresort on Instagram.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Business
City
Madison, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
Cape May, NJ
Business
Cape May County, NJ
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Popular Eatery Opening New Location In Hudson Valley

Fans of a Hudson Valley bakery known for their wedding cakes and yummy bread and baked goods will be happy to learn they are adding another location with expanded offerings. Orange County favorite the Newburgh Flour Shop, announced this week that it will be opening a new venture in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie in the Spring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

LobsterCraft Named CT's Top Food Truck

Hey lobster lovers, especially lobster roll lovers, one of Connecticut's favorite food trucks has been named the state's best by the Eat This, Not That! website. LobsterCraft, with two food trucks and three shops in Connecticut, in the Town of Fairfield, Greenwich, and in West Hartford, won for its many takes on yummy lobster rolls.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

$2.8M Pick-6 Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lottery ticket good for $2.8 million from the Thursday, Jan. 27 Pick-6 drawing was sold in North Jersey. The lucky ticket was sold at Wegmans on Sylvan Way in Parsippany, Morris County, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Thursday, Jan. 27 drawing were: 02, 13, 23, 25,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Nor'easter Nears: State Of Emergency Issued For These NY Counties

A State of Emergency has been declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul for parts of New York as the first nor’easter of 2022 rapidly approaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that parts of downstate New York that are expected to get hit the hardest have been placed under the state of emergency as upwards of 16 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Renovate#The Montreal Beach Resort#Instagram
Daily Voice

Fireworks Caused Blaze At South Jersey Goodwill Store: Report

A 56-year-old South Jersey man set a Goodwill store on fire, by mistake while shooting off fireworks, NJ Advance Media reported. Patrick J. Fanning, 56, of Washington Township, was charged with arson and aggravated assault, after a volunteer firefighter was injured while dousing the fire on Jan. 15 on Washington Township (Gloucester) around 4 a.m., the outlet said.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Concerning Note Causes Closure Of Two Schools In Hudson Valley

A “concerning note” led to the closure of two schools in the Hudson Valley after it was found on a school bus. In Dutchess County, Wappingers Central School District Superintendent Dwight Bonk issued an alert advising that Fishkill Plains Elementary School and John Jay High School would be closed on Friday, Jan. 28 due to the disconcerting note.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Voice

COVID-19: First 'Stealth Omicron' Cases Confirmed In NY

The newly emerging “stealth” Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in New York, the state Health Department announced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron, which is known as B.1.1.529, has three sub-variants: the original BA.1 that remains the dominant strain, the “stealth” BA.2, which is picking up steam, and the more elusive BA.3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Hochul Extends NY Indoor Mask Mandate

New York’s COVID-19 mask mandate has been extended, even as the state is in court to determine its legality in certain settings. The mandate, which had been set to expire on Tuesday, Feb. 1, has been extended through Thursday, Feb. 10, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. An appeals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
205K+
Followers
34K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy