ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Best of the Night in the NBA: James Harden, Scottie Barnes and more

By Dionysis Aravantinos, Follow @AravantinosDA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1RVv_0dstucrv00

Stephen Curry’s game-winning buzzer-beater highlighted Friday night’s action in the NBA.

Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.

MVP of the Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3IhM_0dstucrv00

James Harden: 37 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 block, 13-24 FG

RUNNER UPS

Jusuf Nurkic: 29 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 9-16 FG

Ja Morant: 38 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 15-26 FG

Joel Embiid: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 15-25 FG

Nikola Jokic: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 11-16 FG

Fred VanVleet: 21 points, 1 rebound, 12 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6-17 FG

International Player of the Night 🇧🇦

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K809N_0dstucrv00

Jusuf Nurkic: 29 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 9-16 FG

RUNNER UPS

🇨🇲 Joel Embiid: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 15-25 FG

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 11-16 FG

🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8-11 FG

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 11-23 FG

🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 7-15 FG

Rookie of the Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwBsH_0dstucrv00

Scottie Barnes: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 12-19 FG

RUNNER UPS

Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 11-23 FG

Ziaire Williams: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 6-8 FG

Josh Giddey: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-17 FG

Jalen Suggs: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6-16 FG

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5-8 FG

Breakout of the Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzRNX_0dstucrv00

Ziaire Williams: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 6-8 FG

RUNNER UPS

Kevin Huerter: 21 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 8-13 FG

Fred VanVleet: 21 points, 1 rebound, 12 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6-17 FG

Anfernee Simons: 21 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 8-17 FG

De’Anthony Melton: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 6-13 FG

Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 11-23 FG

Rough Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqxT6_0dstucrv00

Coby White: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 3-15 FG, 0-9 3FG

RUNNER UPS

Terance Mann: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 turnover, 0-5 FG

Kelly Olynyk: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1-6 FG

Jimmy Butler: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 5-14 FG

Pat Connaughton: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0-5 FG

Facundo Campazzo: 0 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 0-3 FG

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Rudy Gobert
Maxim

James Harden Is Favored To Play For These NBA Teams After Brooklyn Nets

The 76ers, Mavericks and Grizzlies are among the top prospects if an unhappy Harden leaves Brooklyn, says MaximBet. Memo to Nets fans…you now have two favorite NBA teams: The one in Brooklyn, and whichever other one is playing the Washington Wizards. Why that second one?. Because there remains a...
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: 2 ideal offseason destinations for James Harden

NBA Trade Rumors: Two possible landing spots in the event that James Harden elects to leave the Brooklyn Nets. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that this frustration stems between living in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving’s role as a part-time player. If that’s the case, Harden can essentially force his way out of the Nets organization, as he can decline his $47.3 million player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Dynamic Duo: Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes

On December 6th at a Raptors 905 game, the young guns played, but in the stands Scottie Barnes eagerly called for Pascal Siakam’s attention, and eventually got him to dap up. He recorded this moment, and his text over the video said: “Just got a handshake from my favorite player”.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Joel Embiid continues tear; LeBron steals show; James Harden tiring of time with Nets?

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Fg
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Steve Nash: I think James Harden is happy to be here

Dave Early: “Yeah I think James is happy to be here,” says Steve Nash. Adds he’s understandably frustrated with the teams average play since the COVID return. But thinks he’s as happy now as he has been when he first arrived. 19 hours ago – via...
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Nets not considering trade offers for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets won’t listen to trade-deadline overtures for All-NBA guard James Harden, a resolve rooted in Harden’s repeated insistences to ownership and management that he’s committed to staying and winning a championship with the franchise, sources told ESPN. 9 hours ago – via Adrian Wojnarowski @...
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Teams could ask NBA to investigate if Nets’ James Harden lands with 76ers, per report

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to navigate the waters to find a potential trade partner for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, one name that’s popped up as a target recently is Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden. It was recently reported that Harden may not be happy in Brooklyn, and is interested in exploring other options outside of the Nets this summer when his contract ends, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Harden disputed the report, and the Nets have said they won’t listen to trade offers on the star guard, but that hasn’t stopped opposing teams around the league from raising their suspicions.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Latest on James Harden

There’s been lots of speculation about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn lately. However, team has no intention of dealing the All-Star guard ahead of the February 10 trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explains. Nets ownership has received reassurance from Harden that he’s committed to the franchise and...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA rumors: James Harden, 76ers connection raising tampering suspicions

Teams around the NBA would consider asking the league to investigate a James Harden to 76ers deal, should the Brooklyn Nets superstar land in Philadelphia, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Harden has been linked to the 76ers because of his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey from their time with the Houston Rockets. Harden is also friends with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

NBA teams suspect Sixers are tampering with James Harden?

The possibility of the Sixers using Ben Simmons as a trade chip to try to acquire Nets star James Harden via sign-and-trade was rumored back in the fall, but the idea has gained more steam as of late, with multiple reporters suggesting this week that such a scenario appears increasingly viable.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy