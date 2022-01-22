Best of the Night in the NBA: James Harden, Scottie Barnes and more
Stephen Curry’s game-winning buzzer-beater highlighted Friday night’s action in the NBA.
Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.
MVP of the Night
James Harden: 37 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 block, 13-24 FG
RUNNER UPS
Jusuf Nurkic: 29 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 9-16 FG
Ja Morant: 38 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 15-26 FG
Joel Embiid: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 15-25 FG
Nikola Jokic: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 11-16 FG
Fred VanVleet: 21 points, 1 rebound, 12 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6-17 FG
International Player of the Night 🇧🇦
Jusuf Nurkic: 29 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 9-16 FG
RUNNER UPS
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 15-25 FG
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 11-16 FG
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8-11 FG
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 11-23 FG
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 7-15 FG
Rookie of the Night
Scottie Barnes: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 12-19 FG
RUNNER UPS
Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 11-23 FG
Ziaire Williams: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 6-8 FG
Josh Giddey: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-17 FG
Jalen Suggs: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6-16 FG
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5-8 FG
Breakout of the Night
Ziaire Williams: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 6-8 FG
RUNNER UPS
Kevin Huerter: 21 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 8-13 FG
Fred VanVleet: 21 points, 1 rebound, 12 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6-17 FG
Anfernee Simons: 21 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 8-17 FG
De’Anthony Melton: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 6-13 FG
Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 11-23 FG
Rough Night
Coby White: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 3-15 FG, 0-9 3FG
RUNNER UPS
Terance Mann: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 turnover, 0-5 FG
Kelly Olynyk: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1-6 FG
Jimmy Butler: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 5-14 FG
Pat Connaughton: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0-5 FG
Facundo Campazzo: 0 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 0-3 FG
