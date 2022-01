Before the cellphone contagion, what games did families play during long trips in the car? Spotting license plates from other states or guessing the names of passing motorists kept our cherubs amused,: “Oh, that’s a Fester for sure!” These days, you could keep the young’uns involved from here to Provincetown by having them shout out every time they saw a pot shop.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO