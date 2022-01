Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut at Sundance with the A24 film, When You Finish Saving the World. Evelyn Katz (Julianne Moore) runs a shelter for domestic abuse survivors. But when it comes to her home life, she struggles when it comes to finding a connection with her son, Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard). She only realizes this when a new family comes to her shelter: Angie (Eleonore Hendricks) and son, Kyle (Billy Bryk). Evelyn brings Kyle under her wings even as she struggles with her own son. Ziggy is a popular folk-rock star online but he turns towards a political focus as a way of impressing Lila (Alisha Boe) at school. Here’s the thing about Ziggy–this whole being politically conscious of what’s happening around him is a new thing for him.

