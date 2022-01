The Lamar Lady Bearcats 7th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove on Thursday to face SC Lee Junior High. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell to SC Lee by a score of 40-14. The Lady Bearcats once again played with only 6 players and shout out goes to all 6 girls for an outstanding job. Miia Amador, Azul Ceja, Ka’Myhria Freeman, Glory Foreman, Stephanie Garcia, and Audrey Troup!

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO