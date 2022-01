Given what transpired this past weekend, don't be surprised to see "I survived divisional round weekend" shirts made for the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. In each of the first three games, the road team converted a game-winning field goal as time expired. Then the fourth game needed overtime to be decided, as Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on the opening drive of the extra period to lift Kansas City to a wild win over Buffalo.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO