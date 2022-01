Scott Ian took to Instagram today (January 23) to pay tribute to his father-in-law Meat Loaf, who died on January 20 at the age of 74. The Anthrax co-founder and guitarist wrote, “There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time. For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family – Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts. ………. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it. ……….. I love you Meat.”

