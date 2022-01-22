ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas AG rejects demands to hand over documents related to Jan. 6

The Hill
 6 days ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) this week refused to turn over records of his participation at a pro-Trump rally that occurred just before supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.

The Travis County district attorney’s office allotted Paxton four days to turn over the records or face a lawsuit, according to The Associated Press. But in a Friday letter, Paxton's office reportedly denied the district attorney’s demands and refused to acknowledge any violations, the news outlet noted.

The request from the district attorney’s office comes after several Texas news outlets, including The Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle and the Austin American-Statesman, filed a complaint to investigate an alleged violation of open records laws.

Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton (R), were present at the rally held in Washington, D.C., last year.

During the event, former President Trump repeated unsupported claims that widespread voter fraud tainted the 2020 presidential election and encouraged his supporters to go to Congress and demand they halt the certification of the election results.

Paxton, for his part, made a speech at the rally detailing an unsuccessful attempt to overturn President Biden ’s victory in the presidential election, the AP reported.

The news comes after a series of allegations made against Paxton including bribery, abuse of office and others. The FBI is conducting a probe into these allegations.

The attorney general is up for reelection this year and faces several primary challengers.

