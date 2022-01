Even if the Eagles don’t draft a QB early, they may still take one in Round 4 or later. We just can’t leave well enough alone, can we? The Philadelphia Eagles have committed to Jalen Hurts as their starter for the 2022 regular season. They’ve said that over and over again, most recently in a season-ending presser in which vice president/general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni both stuck to those guns.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO