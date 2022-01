Nothing sends a shudder down the spine like an email from your landlord or letting agent. What will it be today? Your boiler is broken and, inexplicably, it's going to take six weeks for them to sort it out? Your landlord thinks the mould in the bathroom is somehow your fault because you have dared to...shower? Or, the most cursed words of all, they want to put your rent up.

HOUSE RENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO