Pfizer has completely transformed its fortunes with its discovery and development of Comirnaty, the COVID vaccine, and more recently, COVID antiviral Paxlovid. While a lack of deal-making activity at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference - one of the biggest events of the year in the sector - disturbed many biotech market watchers, it was good news at least to see Pfizer (PFE) agreeing to partnerships that appear to suggest the big pharma is looking to become a leader in messenger-RNA technology and medicines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO