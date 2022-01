Touching upon historical performances, Jim Cramer said the correction from BTC and ETH could be over and he will consider re-entering the market. Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money show, believes the selloff in the cryptocurrency market could close to an end. This comes amid the massive price declines among all assets, with BTC losing over $10,000 in just days at one point.

