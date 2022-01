The Kansas City Chiefs will try to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Two seasons ago, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and last year Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. With a win, the Chiefs would join the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots as teams that reached three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO