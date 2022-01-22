ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Cover picture for the articleThe #13 LSU Tigers are 6-2 against the #24 Tennessee Volunteers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Tigers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Thompson-Boling Arena at 6 p.m. ET. Tennessee will be strutting in...

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
2022 NFL picks, odds, predictions, AFC, NFC Championship Game best bets: This 4-way parlay pays out 12-1

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Two seasons ago, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and last year Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. With a win, the Chiefs would join the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots as teams that reached three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
