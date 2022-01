Last week, workers at Raven Software, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, announced they had created the Game Workers Alliance or GWA, a union of Raven’s QA developers. The union formed after news of layoffs at the Call of Duty support studio touched off five weeks of strikes. Now that the union has formed, the GWA has ended its strike, but there are still many steps between organization and formal unionization. The Verge spoke with the CWA and a former QA tester at Raven Software involved in the unionization efforts to understand what’s next for the fledgling union and how Microsoft’s pending acquisition and Raven’s new restructuring program will affect these developments.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO