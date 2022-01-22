Mayor's View: License plate readers will help keep Freeport safe

At Tuesday’s council meeting, a resolution was passed approving a memorandum of understanding with the Illinois State Police. The Freeport Police Department is in the process of forming its license plate reader program, and this MOU with the state police is imperative to utilize the full potential of the system.

The full use of the Vigilant Data base will allow the use of the LPR system as a force in keeping our community safe. The data from the system will help officers in policing.

LPR will be deployed throughout the city to help monitor criminal activity. The LPRs will also send data and alerts to the police department when license plates are scanned and are already in the database. These alerts will include missing persons, stolen vehicles and wanted individuals that have been entered into the state database.

Also at the council meeting were the annual employee recognitions. The police department had two recognitions; police officer of the year, Justin Holden, and civilian of the year, Michaela Shellhause.

Other department recognitions included firefighter, Chris Lowery; utility division of public works, Frank Ferguson; street division, Bob Silaggi; and library, Stephanie Brashaw.

Department head of the year went to Police Chief Matt Summers and Employee of the Year went to the executive assistant/building coordinator Diane Kahly.

Diane is retiring from her position after over six years with the city. We wish her all our best in this next journey of life, spending more time enjoying the things that bring her joy, grandchildren and warmer weather travels. We will surely miss you, Diane, and thank you for giving us your best.

At Tuesday’s night council meeting, I also had the honor of swearing in our Interim Fire Chief Scott Stykel. Council also approved the agreement with GovHR in doing a national search for the open position of fire chief. However, before signing this agreement, it was agreed to start the search internally first, offering any qualified Freeport firefighter the chance to put their application in.

Recently, FHN was approved to become one of the State of Illinois’ Covid SHIELD testing sites. Developed by the University of Illinois, Covid SHIELD is a protocol for doing inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 testing in designated laboratories.

Testing results will be available within 72 hours of the samples being delivered to the SHIELD testing facility. The test is simple and free: After checking in with a collection site staff member and showing proper identification, participants receive a vial into which they deposit a small amount of saliva. The participant places the vial in a collection rack and may then leave. Participants should not eat, drink, or put anything in their mouth for an hour before taking the test. That includes smoking, drinking, chewing gum, and using mouthwash.

Testing will be free and open to the public via online appointments through the SHIELD Illinois site. Tests will be offered from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at FHN’s COVID-19 vaccination site, 1763 S. Dirck Drive in Freeport.

Results will be shared confidentially with the individual and, with their consent, their assigned administrator. If you would like more information about SHIELD testing at FHN, please email Shieldcommunitytesting@fhn.org.

Last month there were 44 homes sold in Freeport with the highest sale being $360,000. The average sale price was $116,000 and 43 days on the market, almost double the sales from 2020 and higher than any December in the last 5 years.

The post-holiday shopping season is here with even more reasons to shop from nearly 20 establishments in downtown Freeport. The Downtown Freeport Winter Mania Punch Card program launched Jan. 14, bringing additional incentives to shop and dine at your favorite stops through Feb. 28.

Stop into any participating location to pick up your Winter Mania punch card. With each purchase of at least $5, you will be given a sticker to place on your card. Once all 10 spaces on the card are filled, drop off your completed card to the Greater Freeport Partnership office (110 W. Main St., Freeport) for a chance to win great prizes including Partnership Cash, downtown baskets and merchandise.

For a list of participating locations, visit greaterfreeport.com/wintermania or download the Greater Freeport Partnership app and look under “Events.”

Let love and kindness be your motivation in all you do and together we can show the world that Freeport is a great place to live, work and play. Thank you for being a part of it.

Jodi Miller is the mayor of Freeport.