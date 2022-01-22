ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Wyze Scale S review: Highly functional and affordable

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyze Scale S review: Highly functional and affordable “The Wyze Smart Scale S provides a litany of health-focused metrics at an affordable price point.”. It’s January, and that means thousands of people are once more trying to reach their goal weight. It also means the scale isn’t always your friend. After...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Garmin Vivomove Sport review: the right mix of form and function

In theory, hybrid smartwatches should offer the best of analog design and modern technology — something sleek and beautiful on the wrist but capable of discreetly tracking your health and delivering notifications. In practice, companies tend to put a premium on that chic design, leaving you with a smartwatch that’s not as functional as others in its price range. But Garmin’s entry-level Vivomove Sport is affordable at $179.99, with a design and feature set that matches the price. Finally, it feels like we’re getting somewhere.
ELECTRONICS
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Rapala 15-pound Touch Screen Scale

The large digital touch screen makes it easy to read, and you can store up to eight fish weights in the memory storage bins that calculate the total weight. Included are eight numbered cull floats for better management of the catch, and they eliminate guesswork out of determining precise weights as you cull. The scale is sturdy and includes a heavy-duty weight clamp, stainless steel weight hook and a storage bag.
ELECTRONICS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tech review: Wyze Home Monitoring can watch your home at a very low cost

I was sitting at home minding my own business one day when I received an email from AT&T Digital Life, my home alarm provider. The email said that due to the February 2022 sunset of the 3G cellular network, AT&T would not be supporting the Digital Life alarm service for the long term, and it had arranged for Brinks Home to take over the monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Denon AH-C830NCW review: An affordable AirPods Pro competitor

Denon’s industrial design isn’t quite as polished as Apple’s, but these ANC buds deliver considerably more bang for the buck than Apple’s AirPods Pro. I see at least a dozen pedestrians a day walking down the street with white earbuds comfortably ensconced in their aural canals. Given that I live in a recently techiefied neighborhood, I assume the vast majority of them are Apple AirPods Pro. Now that I’ve heard the $159 Denon AH-C830NCW, I’m thinking most of those listeners could’ve saved $90.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Bluetooth#Specific Weight#The Wyze Scale S#Bone#Bmr
Game Informer Online

Nobody Saves The World Review – Form And Function

Nobody Saves the World is as charming and funny as Drinkbox Studios’ Guacamelee series. Bolstered by wonderfully challenging dungeons, Nobody’s core pillars of body swapping and ability customization go a long way to making this a memorable adventure, though a paper-thin world and underwhelming rewards keep this Nobody from being the best Somebody possible.
VIDEO GAMES
maketecheasier.com

OneOdio A30 Review: Affordable Do-It-All Wireless Headphones

It’s not easy finding a set of do-it-all headphones. If it was, audio enthusiasts like me wouldn’t have multiple sets of headphones, with each meant for a different use case. It’s even tougher to find a set of do-it-all headphones when you’re on a budget. The...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Lucid mattress review: The affordable Amazon Choice mattress

A lot of beds in the online mattress industry average around $800 to $900 for a queen size like Casper or Puffy, but what about people who just want a simple mattress that's comfy to sleep on and easy on the wallet? That's where Lucid comes in. The Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattress is one of the most affordable mattresses I've ever tested, plus it's a huge favorite among Amazon shoppers. In fact, Lucid sells its mattresses straight through the online retailer and has over 10,000 Amazon ratings, with most of them being 5 stars. You have to like memory foam to like this mattress, but if you do, I suggest you keep reading.
LIFESTYLE
T3.com

Dali Spektor 2 review: incredible sound from affordable speakers

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In this Dali Spektor 2 review, we're looking at easily the best-sounding speakers you can buy for their price. Sorry for the spoilers, but there's no point beating about the bush: you won't find anything to beat audio quality of these for the same money.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
CNET

Holy weight-loss, the Wyze Scale S is 24% off at Amazon

Friends, let us not be ruled by the bathroom scale. Must we define our self-worth by a number at our feet? Are we to let our days be ruined upon discovering we've gained a pound? Nay, I tell you. Nay! Cast your scales into the river and look upon them no more.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Wyze discontinues its original WyzeCam

The original giant killer in the smart home camera space, the WyzeCam (v1), is saying sayonara just shy of its fifth birthday. The company emailed its customers this week to say it will no longer sell or support its original product, as the camera can’t support a necessary security update.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best sleep aid is a $34 product proven to work 20x better than anything else

Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size（15lbs 60"x80"） Heavy Blanket with Premium Glass Beads Rating: 4 Stars A weighted blanket will be smaller that the same size ordinary blanket because it should cover your body ，not your bed.WHY YOU NEED IT: If you too have problems with sleeping, sleep deprivation or even more serious conditions , then we have an item that can help you get the peaceful sleep you have been dreaming of for a long time: the Waowoo weighted blanket. It will give you a comfortable hugging feeling and a sweet dreaming night. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from...
AMAZON
Medical News Today

Review explores the effects of cannabis use on 6 areas of cognitive function

Researchers at Université de Montréal have published a sweeping review of studies exploring cannabis use and its effects on cognitive function. Their analysis examines six different areas of cognitive function. The review finds that cannabis intoxication affects all of these areas, to different degrees, for at least as...
HEALTH
johndcook.com

Glasser’s function

I recently ran across an article on MathWorld about Glasser’s function. The function is defined by. Here’s a plot of G(x) along with its asymptotic value 2√(x/π). This plot was made with the following Mathematica commands. G[x_] := NIntegrate[Sin[t Sin[t]], {t, 0, x}] Plot[{G[x], 2 Sqrt[x/Pi]},...
MATHEMATICS
Hot Hardware

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review: Full-Featured Yet Affordable

Samsung's previous generation Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was met with high praise for its value proposition when it launched last November. The goal of Samsung's Galaxy FE products is to deliver key features most mainstream and enthusiast users want at a price point that's more approachable for the masses. This class of smartphones has been wildly popular with tech-savvy enthusiast consumers, so it's no surprise Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S21 FE 5G out as an extension of its successful Galaxy S21 family, just ahead of its next generation product launch that we should be hearing about in short order. As some have already noted, the Galaxy S21 FE's timing might be a little behind schedule, but that doesn't mean its $699 price tag, combined with top-shelf features and what should be solid Snapdragon 888-powered performance, are any less compelling.
NFL
Digital Trends

This deal will convince you to try bone conduction headphones

Sometimes you’ll see a piece of tech that is so out there, you’re not quite sure it’s real. Thankfully, bone conduction earphones aren’t a sci-fi fantasy — and some of the bigger audio brands have released products in this niche. Of course, they are often quite expensive, which tends to put people off from trying them. That’s why this latest offer is one of the best headphone deals available, as Amazon has a pair of AfterShokz conduction headphones for just $80, down from the usual price of $130.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

How long will your three free N95 masks last?

The White House announced Wednesday that N95s from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile will be available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, with the caveat that the distribution will be limited to three masks per person. Given the conflicting (or at least confusing) instructions about what masks...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy