San Francisco, CA

California State Senator Scott Wiener Introduces SB 866 — The Teens Choose Vaccines Act —To Allow Young People 12 and Over to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 22, 2022 - SACRAMENTO - On Friday, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 866, the Teens Choose Vaccines Act. SB 866 allows young people 12 years and older to get vaccinated without parental consent. SB 866 applies to all vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

