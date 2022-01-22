Are Illumina and Beam Therapeutics the Healthcare Industry's Rising Stars?

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) have at least one thing in common: They're advancing genomics, albeit in different ways. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Jan. 12, 2022 , Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli answer a viewer's question about whether or not the two companies are rising stars in healthcare.

Keith Speights: Illumina, which we've talked about, and Beam Therapeutics, she says, "Are they rising stars, and what about other CRISPR stocks?" Are Illumina and Beam rising stars, Brian?

Brian Orelli: Well, I mean, I think Illumina has already completely risen. It's a pretty big company.

Keith Speights: Illumina might be a constellation, right?

Brian Orelli: Yeah. Beam is definitely a rising star. I really like the technology. I just don't like the valuation at this price. I think they are taking on too much risk for the fact that they don't even have a drug that's in clinical trials yet. But I do like the technology. And I guess if you're willing to hold on to it long enough, it's not necessarily a bad investment. But I would like to get it at a cheaper price. And I'm definitely not going to be buying it at a $5 billion valuation.

Keith Speights: Mabel also asks, "What about other CRISPR stocks?" Any other CRISPR stocks that you think are ones to really take a hard look at?"

Brian Orelli: I haven't really been all that hot on the first-generation CRISPR stocks, mostly just because there's a limited number of diseases where you can knock out a gene and that will solve the problem with the disease. And beyond CRISPR (Therapeutics) (NASDAQ: CRSP) , there's not that many companies.

I think they're all going to end up competing for the same sort of diseases, and they already are. A lot of them are going after sickle-cell disease, and so I think that's the take-home message for the first-generation CRISPR stocks. I'm more interested in companies like Beam, where they can do precise mutations and change mutations precisely. And so that's I think where the technology is going to end up going.

Keith Speights: Yeah, I would agree with you there. Even though Beam Therapeutics is priced at a premium for sure, especially considering where it is in its development cycle, its technology is really promising. If it works well, then that stock is going to be worth a whole lot more than $5 billion in a few years.

Brian Orelli, PhD has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns Illumina. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .