WESTFIELD — Westfield is a very walkable city. A new report, however, reveals some issues in downtown for pedestrians as well as bicyclists. The report by high schooler Max Austin found that more than 80 downtown crosswalk instruction plaques are badly faded, creating a potential safety issue for pedestrians. Downtown also is not user-friendly for bicyclists, because there are too few bike racks.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO