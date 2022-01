If the Chicago Cubs are going to find success in 2022 with the starting pitching staff Jed Hoyer has assembled, it’ll take a bounceback campaign from the team defensively. Nico Hoerner is returning from injury and was a National League Gold Glove finalist at second base in 2020. But with the addition of Nick Madrigal, who is also returning from an injury-shortened season a year ago, it stands to reason Hoerner will be the one moving off of second, potentially shifting over to shortstop or even getting rep in center field. Really, it depends how the roster fills out once the lockout ends.

