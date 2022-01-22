ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sense of urgency? White Sox need to strike while the iron is hot

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After seven consecutive losing seasons and a painstaking rebuild, the White Sox are well into their competitive window to contend for their stated goal of winning multiple championships. And here we are, two full seasons into it and starting to watch the clock, coming to the realization that the...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: January 28

The American League moves from minor-league status to the majors, admitting the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia A’s and Boston Americans to join the existing Washington Nationals, Cleveland Blues, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox. Three clubs (Indianapolis, Buffalo and Minneapolis) are cut from the AL. The league will play a 140-game schedule in 1901 and commences a raid on National League talent.
MLB
FanSided

5 designated hitter possibilities for Chicago White Sox

As the offseason rolls on and fans wait for the lockout to end, there has been a reoccurring theme in the Chicago White Sox free agency wishlist. Second base, right field, and pitching depth have dominated the conversation. There is a good reason for this. After the White Sox traded...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
FanSided

Intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher signs with Angels

Daniel Ponce de Leon, an intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Entering the regular season, Daniel Ponce de Leon was part of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation. Of course, part of that was because of injuries to Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim, but there was optimism that the right-hander would pitch at a high level until each pitcher returned.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could get blind-sided by Braves in blockbuster deal with Athletics

The New York Yankees have been connected to the Oakland Athletics on multiple occasions this off-season, despite the lockout raging on. However, other teams have also been linked to Oakland in prospective deals. The latest connection is between the Atlanta Braves and Athletics, which is a curious scenario, especially since Matt Olson, star first baseman, was the centerpiece.
MLB
The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Announces His Retirement At 35

After spending a decade in the MLB, second baseman Gordon Beckham has decided to hang up his cleats. On Wednesday night, Beckham announced that he’s retiring on social media. He joked about his retirement, saying he wants to make the Hall of Fame with Buster Posey. “Since my good...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The White Sox#American League Mvp
The Spun

Jose Canseco Reacts To The Hall Of Fame Controversy

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed a new member – longtime Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. He was the only eligible player selected into the Hall of Fame this year. There were plenty of viable candidates, which led to some controversy after this year’s votes were tallied.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy