Alpine skiing-Ryding wins Kitzbuehel slalom in British first

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Dave Ryding won the Kitzbuehel men’s slalom on Saturday...

24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
The Independent

No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics.“It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked so far."Since cross country skiing officials don't have a testing device, they're not able to police...
SPORTS
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How Kirsty Muir is using Arctic Monkeys soundtrack to inspire Winter Olympics success

Kirsty Muir bets she’ll look good on the ski slopes at next month’s Winter Olympic Games.And the Aberdeen teenage sensation revealed the secret soundtrack that catalysed her rise to Beijing 2022: the Arctic Monkeys.Freestyle skier Muir, 17, will be Team GB’s youngest star in the Chinese capital where she hopes to roll out all her favourite flicks and tricks in her beloved Big Air event.The Scot recently started listening to music while she competes, a tactic she believes assists her psychologically and can help her land her favourite, gravity-defying ‘DUB 12’ jump.And it’s the upbeat strains of the Arctic Monkeys...
MUSIC
Person
Dave Ryding
Person
Henrik Kristoffersen
BBC

Dave Ryding on skiing gold: I never dreamed I'd win one

Dave "the Rocket" Ryding didn't ski on real snow until he was 12 years old, but 23 years later he's won a historic slalom skiing gold medal for Britain. He told the BBC that "everything just felt natural" as he competed on Saturday, and "it was my day".
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Schladming was a slap back to reality': Dave Ryding admits he suffered a 'physical hangover' from historic alpine World Cup win after finishing in 20th - behind fellow Brit Billy Major - on the circuit on Tuesday

Five days after courting global fame for his historic World Cup slalom win at Kitzbuhel, Dave Ryding admits he has already been 'slapped back to reality' as he shifts his focus towards the Beijing Winter Olympics. Ryding was propelled on to back pages around the world last week after becoming...
SPORTS
whtc.com

AutoStore wins latest battle in ‘robot war’ with Ocado

OSLO (Reuters) – A German court has halted proceedings against warehouse robot maker AutoStore in the company’s latest patent row with British rival Ocado Group, the Norwegian firm said in a statement on Friday. Shares of AutoStore, which last month suffered a legal setback https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/ocado-wins-patent-infringement-trial-itc-against-autostore-2021-12-14 in the United...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Austria to begin easing coronavirus restrictions on Feb. 5

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria will begin easing COVID-19 related restrictions next week, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Saturday, as the Omicron variant leads to reduced hospitalisations despite high infection numbers. From Feb. 5, Austria will extend the opening hours of restaurants and shops until midnight,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Alpine Skiing#Slalom#Reuters#Skier#British
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten: It was my mission to end Team GB’s 30-year speed skating wait

It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....
SPORTS
whtc.com

Tennis-Mladenovic and Dodig cruise to Australian Open mixed doubles title

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Croatian Ivan Dodig swept to a 6-3 6-4 victory against local duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to claim the Australian Open mixed doubles crown at Melbourne Park on Friday. Playing under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena, Mladenovic and...
TENNIS
whtc.com

Cricket-Women’s World Cup schedule intact despite Omicron threat in NZ

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Women’s World Cup in New Zealand will go ahead as planned despite the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country, the organisers of the event said on Friday. The tournament could not be held last year because of the pandemic,...
WORLD
Country
Norway
Sports
whtc.com

French investigators to head soon to Saudi Arabia for Dakar rally probe – source

PARIS (Reuters) – French investigators are preparing to go to Saudi Arabia soon as part of their probe into incidents targeting French nationals that have marred the Dakar sports car rally, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. French anti-terrorism prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation earlier...
WORLD
whtc.com

Factbox-Tennis-Australian Open women’s singles final

(Reuters) – A look at the key facts and records of Australia’s Ash Barty and American Danielle Collins ahead of their meeting in the Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):. 1-ASH BARTY. Age: 25. WTA ranking: 1. Grand Slam titles: 2. Career WTA titles: 14.
TENNIS
whtc.com

Stellantis repays 6.3 billion euro Italy state-backed loan in advance

ROME (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Friday its unit FCA Italy and other Italian subsidiaries had repaid a 6.3 billion euro ($7 billion) loan to Italy’s top lender Intesa Sanpaolo. The loan was “instrumental in the restart of industrial production (after the COVID-19 outbreak) and provided continuity...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Six Nations chief again rules out relegation despite Italy struggles

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel continues to rule out relegation from the championship in the belief that Italy’s dismal record does not threaten its credibility.Italy have failed to win a game in the tournament since dispatching Scotland 22-19 in 2015 and have never finished higher than fourth, an achievement they last managed nine years ago.A trip to favourites France on February 6 opens their campaign and they host another strong title contender England seven days later, pointing to further misery ahead.Georgia are strongest among the developing nations pressing to join Europe’s top table, while South Africa are perennially linked...
WORLD
KRMG

The Latest: Ash Barty wins drought-breaking Australian title

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Saturday (all times local):. Ash Barty has won the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty won the first...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
whtc.com

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

