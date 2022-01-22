Alpine skiing-Ryding wins Kitzbuehel slalom in British first

The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics.“It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked so far."Since cross country skiing officials don't have a testing device, they're not able to police...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO