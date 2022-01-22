ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls coach Donovan rips Bucks' Allen after flagrant foul

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan says the flagrant foul that resulted in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen’s ejection could have caused a serious injury and merits a closer look from the NBA.

Bulls guard Alex Caruso was driving to the basket midway through the third quarter when a hard foul from Allen caused him to land on his right side.

Caruso said after the game that his wrist was “a little banged up” and that he’d have to see how it feels in the next couple of days.

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
Stephen A. Smith Under Fire For Using Kobe Bryant Tribute To Take Shots At Current NBA Players: "Don't Use A Man Who Has Passed Away To Push Your Opinions About Modern Day Players."

Stephen A. Smith has received plenty of criticism after his tribute to Kobe Bryant went viral for the wrong reasons. The ESPN analyst, like the rest of us, remembered the Black Mamba on the second anniversary of his tragic death. Everybody wanted to express their love to Kobe, his daughter...
James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
