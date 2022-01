Gloria Gaynor’s legendary career spans the past 50 years never losing momentum. She’s coming to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, January 29th. Gloria will be with her ten-piece band, singing her well know hits, “Never Can Say Goodbye,” “I Am What I Am,” and her chart-topping song, “I Will Survive,” that has become a global anthem for survivors of all kinds. She’ll also be performing songs from her new GRAMMY® Award winning album, “Testimony.” For tickets and information: https://tickets.cerritoscenter.com/6711.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO