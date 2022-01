A Kansas man has been charged with threatening President Biden's life, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by the Daily Beast. Driving the news: Scott Merryman, a construction contractor, allegedly claimed that God told him to travel to the White House and "cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ," according to an affidavit filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO