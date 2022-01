A carer who suffocated a suspected burglar while performing a citizen’s arrest has been cleared of manslaughter.Nathan Smith 38, knelt on 43-year-old Craig Wiltshire’s back for nine minutes in the early hours of November 20 2019 after tackling him in the street.He refused to ease off even when the victim twice told him he could not breathe, telling him “I don’t give a shit what you can and can’t do”.Mr Wiltshire died in hospital two weeks later on December 4.Smith denied wrongdoing, claiming he believed Mr Wiltshire was “pretending” to be in distress so he would release him and...

