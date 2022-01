TOLEDO, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – Lloyd McClendon is returning to the Detroit Tigers organization to manage Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in 2022. McClendon was most recently on Ron Gardenhire’s staff and became interim manager for the Tigers for the final eight games of the 2020 season. He was also the skipper for the Mud Hens in 2016.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO