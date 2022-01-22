ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What CEOs are really saying when they lash out against 'woke' America

By Analysis by Allison Morrow
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — "Woke" probably isn't the first adjective that comes to mind when describing Corporate America. But some CEOs are wearing their non-wokeness as a badge of honor. This week, when BlackRock CEO Larry Fink defended his firm's efforts to hold companies accountable for their...

us.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says stakeholder capitalism is not 'woke'

Larry Fink, the founder and CEO of investment giant BlackRock, defended his push for corporate America to adopt more climate-friendly policies in the face of conservative criticism, arguing that stakeholder capitalism is about turning a profit – not being "woke." In his annual letter to other chief executives, Fink...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

BlackRock CEO Insists He’s Not ‘Woke’ for Driving Reforms

One of the most prominent voices of capitalism has spoken, and he defended his years-long campaign to improve corporate responsibility as not “woke,” but rather a way for businesses to more sustainably rake in cash. “Make no mistake, the fair pursuit of profit is still what animates markets; and long-term profitability is the measure by which markets will ultimately determine your company’s success,” BlackRock’s billionaire CEO, Larry Fink, wrote in his annual letter. In 2018, Fink penned a separate letter threatening to pull support from companies that don’t “make a positive contribution to society,” though he has resisted calls to fully divest from the fossil-fuel industry, arguing that such a move would “simply drive up energy prices and encourage more of a backlash against green-energy efforts.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tim Cook
knoxfocus.com

Why Wokeness in Corporate America?

The left is more adept than the right at getting its way with corporate America. Witness the spate of “wokeness” at the largest corporations and the kowtowing to threats by the left. Many large Georgia firms condemned the changes in the state’s voting law after being threatened by the left – even though some had previously voiced no opposition to the law. Consider also the number of firms that have incorporated Critical Race Theory into their training programs even though there is no evidence that such training changes behavior. America’s woke corporations read like a who’s who: Twitter, Facebook, Disney, Nike, Coca-Cola, the NBA, the NFL, PayPal, Starbucks and many others. Firms are advertising using transgender and homosexual themes. In a market-oriented economy, one would think that these ads must be directed at the entire market since so few people are either transgender or homosexual. The question is why? Perhaps it is because “discrimination” as a toxic concept has been thoroughly ingrained in our society’s psyche. Corporations do not want to be labeled as being discriminatory toward minorities. First this was racial minorities, then religious minorities and now sexual preference minorities. Being perceived as discriminatory is bad for business, so corporate America puts on a nondiscriminatory, all are equal, face even if it is a façade. Ask these corporations if wokeness extends to the boardroom or the C-suite or the workforce. Sure, there will be some minorities present but are they in positions of power? Maybe but, in most firms, not likely. More fundamentally does wokeness extend to the leaders of the corporations’ personal life – their church, their neighborhood, the schools for their children? Again, not likely. Wokeness is do what I say – not do what I do. Wokeness is trying to impose changes on our language with pronouns being put under the signatures of many academic administrators, eliminating gender-specific pronouns and even trying to force Latinos to call themselves “LatinX’.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Corporate America#Wokeness#Business Roundtable#Cnn Business#Esg
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Americans think student loan forgiveness is more likely than payments resuming in May, CNBC survey finds

The Biden administration has said that student loan payments will finally restart in May. Many people aren't taking that message seriously. Americans believe it's more likely that some, or all, of student debt gets forgiven than that bills will resume in three months, according to a CNBC + Acorns Invest In You Student Loan Survey. (The online poll was conducted by Momentive between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 among a national sample of 5,162 adults.)
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
The Independent

Minister who quit over Covid fraud warns Rishi Sunak has ‘said Zippo’ about how to recoup billions

The minister who quit dramatically over the Rishi Sunak’s failure to tackle massive fraud in Covid business loan schemes has warned he has no plan to recover the lost billions.Theodore Agnew stepped up his criticism – after the chancellor denied he had written up £4.3bn of taxpayer’s money – saying: “Not a zippo have we heard about how he will do it.”Lord Agnew’s despatch box resignation has fuelled criticism that Mr Sunak has written off the money, which is “now in the hand of criminals and gangs”, Labour said.He astonished fellow peers by accusing the Treasury of “arrogance, indolence...
ECONOMY
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: new omicron BA.2 variant signals caution

The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. “The BA. 2 descendant lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations,...
SCIENCE
CNN

CNN

851K+
Followers
129K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy