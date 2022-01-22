ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi congressman backs bill that would send fentanyl smugglers to jail for life

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRjLh_0dstimYL00

One Mississippi congressman believes that those caught smuggling fentanyl into the country should pay by spending life behind bars.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest joined Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced legislation that would increase the sentence of those found guilty of smuggling fentanyl into the United States to life in prison.

“It’s time we take a hard stance against the smuggling of this deadly drug. With this legislation, we’re letting drug smugglers know that if they choose to bring fentanyl into American states, communities, and homes, the price they’ll pay will be severe,” Rep. Michael Guest said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, fentanyl is primarily manufactured in foreign countries and smuggled into the United States through Mexico, a news release from Guest’s office said.

Fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for adults aged 18-45 according to a report by Families Against Fentanyl that analyzes data released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), fentanyl seizures increased 134 percent in FY21 compared to FY20.

“Smugglers aren’t deterred by the existing penalties for trafficking fentanyl into the United States,” said Rep. Tim Burchett. “You better be ready to spend the rest of your life in prison if you willingly bring illegal fentanyl across any of our borders. No longer can we shrug off this criminal activity that is responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District. Currently serving his second term, Congressman Guest serves as the Vice Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, as a Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and as a Member of the Committee on Ethics

Comments / 24

jr001
6d ago

Why would you put them in jail at a cost to taxpayers?? It would be much better to execute them.If they go to jail they do exactly the same thing when they get out.

Reply(7)
12
Melody A. Shirley
5d ago

No!!! Just make them take the stuff. It will serve them right. And cheaper than putting them up and taking care of them for the rest of their lives. No, I’m not evil I have seen what that stuff can do to a person too many times.

Reply
2
Mac G
6d ago

next they will be planting the drugs into people cars to throw them away.. camera up guys I already have...

Reply
3
Related
Magnolia State Live

SWAT team called to Mississippi motel room, finds drugs, weapons with juveniles present. Four adults in custody.

SWAT teams and other officers were called to a Mississippi hotel Thursday night and discovered four adults and three juveniles with drugs, alcohol and guns. Four people were taken into custody after officers from the Natchez Violent Immediate Police Emergency Response (V.I.P.E.R.) unit and SWAT team responded after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to reports of a strong smell of marijuana at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Suspect charged in weekend killings at Mississippi motel was mistakenly released from jail in October, sheriff says.

The suspect charged in connection with the double homicide of two women at a Mississippi hotel was mistakenly released from jail two months ago. WLBT News reports that Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones Jermaine White, who has been charged for the murder of two women at the Rainbow Hotel in Jackson this weekend, was released in October as a result of an error at his agency.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi pharmacist gets 5 years for $180M health fraud

A Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for a multimillion dollar scheme to defraud private insurance companies and a healthcare program for military members, retirees and their families. David Rutland, 42, of Bolton, pleaded guilty to getting paid kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically...
BOLTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burchett
Magnolia State Live

Coronavirus case spread remains high, but is coming down day by day, state health stats indicate

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drop across Mississippi Thursday, state health department officials reported, but remain at levels not seen until the omicron wave spike in early January. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 6,535 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Smuggling#Families Against Fentanyl#Cbp#Fy21#Americans#The Committee On Ethics
Magnolia State Live

Teenager steals Mississippi police car, leads interstate chase that reaches 130 mph, officers say

A teenager reportedly stole a McComb police car and led authorities on a chase on Interstate 55 that in some cases reached 130 mph Tuesday night. The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office reports that at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, deputies were notified of the pursuit of a stolen McComb police car which was southbound on I-55 headed into Louisiana. TPSO deputies were dispatched and assisted the Louisiana State Police in stopping the high-speed vehicle, which was traveling upwards of 130 miles per hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
Magnolia State Live

Convicted robber on early release commited Christmas Eve armed robbery, Mississippi sheriff says

A Mississippi man who allegedly robbed another in a park at gunpoint on Christmas Eve was arrested by Adams County Sheriff’s Office Monday. A news release from ACSO states Tyrell Kelly, 29, was arrested Monday at 28 King Circle for an incident that took place on Dec. 24, 2021, at a park in Broadmoor, where a young man had been reportedly robbed at gunpoint.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Bus drivers go on strike to protest low pay in rural Mississippi school district

Bus drivers in the Jefferson Davis County went on strike Friday morning after the school board approved paying $25 an hour to emergency drivers as an incentive to help with driver shortage. The item was approved 4-1 at a recent board meeting. “I have zero problem with having anyone that is willing to drive our busses,” said District 2 School Board Member Bobby Wilson. “I do have a problem with $25 an hour. I would like to know why we are doubling the salary for certified personnel to drive versus the $12-$15 for our regular drivers.”
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy