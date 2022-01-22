ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA AGENTS NAB ADAM RUNSDORF ON WOODFIELD COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 6 days ago

Conspiracy…Money Laundering… Trafficking In Drugs…

Read The Criminal Complaint…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDbVT_0dstiSqh00
Adam Runsdorf, courtesy Facebook.



BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The DEA arrested Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf on the Woodfield Country Club Golf Course. The owner of Woodfield Pharmaceuticals, Runsdorf is accused of trafficking counterfeit and mislabeled medications, money laundering, and conspiracy.

BocaNewsNow.com obtained the criminalm complaint filed by agents investigating Runsdorf and we are publishing it, in its entirety, below. Here is a highlight:

“Since May 2016, I have been investigating the illegal manufacture, distribution, and trafficking of counterfeit promethazine syrup products by a drug trafficking organization (the Marshall DTO) based in the Houston area of Texas, led by Byron A. Marshall a/k/a Robert Griffin, a/k/a Dr. Griffin (Marshall) and Tunji Campbell, a/k/a “Mike” (Campbell). I know by my investigation that, beginning in or about 2014, and continuing thereafter until in or about August 2021, the Marshall DTO partnered with Woodfield, including Runsdorf and his employees and facilities, for assistance with the development, production, and delivery of misbranded and counterfeit promethazine-codeine cough syrup.”

The DEA issued a press release following the arrest of the other defendants named, above. From that release:

A federal grand jury in Beaumont has returned a three-count indictment charging nine individuals in drug trafficking conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Division and  Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

The indictment was returned on Nov. 3, 2021, and charges the defendants with conspiracy, trafficking in drugs with a counterfeit mark, and money laundering conspiracy.  The indictment remained sealed until the defendants were arrested this week.

The following individuals have been indicted and arrested:

  • Tunji Campbell, a/k/a Mike, 43, of Webster;
  • Byron A. Marshall, a/k/a Robert Griffin, a/k/a Dr. Griffin, 43, of Houston;
  • Cheryl A. Anderson, 43, of League City;
  • Ashley A. Rhea, a/k/a Ashley A. Johnson, 35, of Houston;
  • Chauntell D. Brown, a/k/a Juan Brown, 49, of Manvel;
  • Willis Reed, 60, of Richmond;
  • Kalpen D. Patel, 36, of Richmond;
  • Jonathan R. Shaver, 35, of Richmond; and
  • Gina Acosta, 40, of Fresno.

According to the indictment, from April 2014 until August 2021, the defendants conspired to traffic misbranded and counterfeit drugs, specifically promethazine-codeine cough syrup.  The indictment alleges the conspiracy resulted in approximately $52,736,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.

“Food and drug products, particularly pharmaceuticals, undergo rigorous testing and inspection by federal authorities to ensure their safety,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.  “When producers evade those inspection and certification requirements, the innocent consumer could potentially be put at risk. EDTX is committed to ensuring public safety and upholding public trust through the vigorous prosecution of those that skirt these safety requirements.”

“These arrests send a strong and unified message that the illicit sales of misbranded and counterfeit drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and those who commit these offenses will be brought to justice,” said Daniel C. Comeaux, Special Agent in Charge Houston Division.  “The DEA and our law enforcement partners will continue to commit significant resources to the identification and investigation of those who are distributing fraudulently labeled drugs in our neighborhoods and communities.”

“Selling illegal prescription drugs in the U.S. marketplace puts all consumers’ health at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Kansas City Field Office. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who jeopardize the public’s health.”

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison.

This is the entire affidavit filed by DEA agents in the Runsdorf case. He is being held in a Federal West Palm Beach facility.

Runsdorf-Criminal

Comments / 15

Linda Fahey Carraway
6d ago

WHY DID IT TAKE 7 YEARS ???? How many people died in that time ! HOW MUCH WAS COVERED BY MEDICARE AND MEDICAID???!! 20 years IS NOT ENOUGH!

Reply
10
 

