We’re talking gray squirrels for now. Cottontail rabbits next week, or maybe the week after. Bushytails offer prime late-season hunting opportunities as winter teeters on the edge of sliding into the slightly moderating late period. Grays become more active as the first of a couple of mating periods is getting underway. In addition, the increased activity searching for sustenance has them, save for the few expected brief but brutal late January-early February cold snaps, out and about pretty much from mid-morning to dusk. A siesta here and there, but for the most part, they are on the prowl for belly fillers.

HOBBIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO