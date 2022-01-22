ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Scott Martin: Dry, cool weekend for Alabama

By Scott Martin
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DRY, COOL WEEKEND: After a cold start, with morning lows in the upper teens to the lower 30s, a trough will keep us rather cool. Any leftover clouds will move out and afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. The trough will be forced a little...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama gets much colder tonight, with a few flurries this evening

James Spann forecasts some of the coldest air this season for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD FRONT: Today will be mostly cloudy across Alabama as a cold front passes through the state. Once the front passes this afternoon, north winds of 12-22 mph will bring in some of the coldest air we have experienced so far this season. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s this afternoon, and with a deep upper trough and very cold air aloft, a few snow flurries or snow showers are possible across northeast Alabama, despite a dry air mass.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Very cold air invades Alabama tonight; warmer next week

COLD AIR ROLLING IN: A cold front is pushing through Alabama this afternoon; low levels remain very dry and a decent part of the state is under a mostly sunny sky. A disturbance is pushing clouds into the Tennessee Valley this afternoon, and it could squeeze out a few snow flurries this evening, especially in areas north and east of Birmingham. If there is a snow flake or two, there won’t be any accumulation or impact; the big story is the big chill. For some places, tonight will be the coldest night so far this season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Warmer in Alabama today; much colder Friday night

James Spann forecasts a warm-up for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures are mostly in the 20s over the northern half of Alabama this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures reach the mid 50s in most places this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Jan. 27 is 55.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
City
Birmingham, AL
State
South Carolina State
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama colder today, dry through the weekend

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. SUNNY, COLDER: Temperatures are generally between 23 and 32 degrees across the northern half of Alabama early this morning with a clear sky. Look for a good supply of sunshine today with a high in the mid to upper 50s. Dry weather continues Thursday with a high in the 50s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

5 must-try Alabama steakhouses

When many of us think of steakhouses, we automatically think of white tablecloths, a strict dress code and a substantial bill at the end of the night. Others may think of stepping on peanuts on the floor at chain restaurants. No matter what comes to mind about steakhouses, we guarantee that Alabama has some you will like.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Freezing rain near the Alabama coast; cold, dry elsewhere

James Spann forecasts a cold conclusion for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling across parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties early this morning, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the potential for scattered bridge icing. Otherwise, it is a dry, cold morning with temperatures mostly in the 20s over the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Precipitation today will be confined to the far southern part of the state in the broad zone from Mobile to Dothan; the rest of the state will be cold and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The high this afternoon will be between 38 and 42 degrees; the average high for Birmingham on Jan. 21 is 55.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

This Alabama Power unsung hero is shining a light for young men

Giving back to the community involves bringing people together and working toward a single cause. Environmental Planner Jarvis Davis is lighting the way through the Mobile Chapter of Omega Lamplighters, an organization dedicated to helping high school students from Mobile develop their leadership skills to grow personally and professionally. He...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama automakers gear up for new milestones in 2022

Alabama’s automakers are eyeing growth on many fronts in 2022, with plans for new models, additional employees and advanced technology that will help usher in the next era of vehicle manufacturing in the state. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will continue to ramp up its auto assembly operations in Huntsville, following...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama turns sharply colder today with rain pushing southward

James Spann forecasts a cold, wet day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD, WET: A cold front continues to push southward across Alabama early this morning, accompanied by a large area of rain. Temperatures are approaching the freezing mark across the Tennessee Valley at daybreak, and there remains some outside chance of a little light freezing rain or drizzle over the northern third of the state through midmorning, but major icing is not expected. The rain should be confined to the southern half of the state by afternoon; parts of north Alabama could see a bit of clearing as the air becomes drier. Temperatures will likely hold in the 30s most of the day across north and central Alabama with a chilly north wind.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Dry#European
Alabama NewsCenter

Southern Research will create ‘generational opportunity’ with new building

Birmingham’s Southern Research is building an $84 million facility that will enhance its research capabilities, create nearly 550 jobs and double the organization’s economic impact to $300 million per year. The new building will be at the center of efforts to improve public health outcomes across Alabama, said Dr. Josh Carpenter, president and CEO of Southern Research.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Rain moves into Alabama tonight; turning much colder Thursday

MILD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon; it will be the warmest day this week, and probably the warmest day for the rest of January. Clouds are increasing over the northern counties and rain is entering the northwest corner of Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Rain will expand southward tonight; there could be some thunder, but severe storms are not expected here. There is a risk of severe storms west of Alabama tonight across parts of east Texas, Louisiana, south Arkansas and Mississippi.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Jason Darty of Jasper

“People with the least are usually the happiest. I was in East Timor, it used to be part of Indonesia. They split off and became their own country in the early 2000s. When Indonesia pulled out, they pretty much destroyed everything. We went there to build some medical centers and orphanages, and saw people who had absolutely nothing who were some of the happiest people I’ve ever met in my life to date. It kind of changed my outlook on things. They had nothing. I don’t find value in money and things; it’s experiences and people where wealth really lies.” – Jason Darty of Jasper.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Sunny day ahead for Alabama with a nice warm-up

James Spann forecasts a dry day for Alabama before rain returns from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD START: Temperatures are mostly between 22 and 28 degrees across Alabama early this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today with a good supply of sunshine. Most communities will reach the mid 50s this afternoon, right at seasonal averages for mid-January. Tonight will be mostly fair and not as cold as last night, with a low between 35 and 42.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama stays dry Tuesday; rain returns late Wednesday

CLEARING: The sky is clearing across Alabama this afternoon. The western and southern counties are enjoying lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. However, clouds linger over some northern and eastern counties, where temperatures are stuck in the 30s. Those lingering clouds will move out this evening, the sky will be mostly clear statewide tonight and temperatures will drop into the 20s early Tuesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cold day for Alabama with gradual clearing

James Spann forecasts a cold, dry MLK Day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD MONDAY: In the wake of the system that brought lots of rain and snow to Alabama over the weekend, a cold air mass lingers this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s, and a few spots over north Alabama are below freezing. We expect clouds this morning to give way to a partly sunny sky this afternoon; the high will be in the mid 40s. The average high for Birmingham on Jan. 17 is 54.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy