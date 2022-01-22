Scott Martin: Dry, cool weekend for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a cold, wet day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD, WET: A cold front continues to push southward across Alabama early this morning, accompanied by a large area of rain. Temperatures are approaching the freezing mark across the Tennessee Valley at daybreak, and there remains some outside chance of a little light freezing rain or drizzle over the northern third of the state through midmorning, but major icing is not expected. The rain should be confined to the southern half of the state by afternoon; parts of north Alabama could see a bit of clearing as the air becomes drier. Temperatures will likely hold in the 30s most of the day across north and central Alabama with a chilly north wind.
Comments / 0