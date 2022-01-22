Scott Martin: Dry, cool weekend for Alabama

“People with the least are usually the happiest. I was in East Timor, it used to be part of Indonesia. They split off and became their own country in the early 2000s. When Indonesia pulled out, they pretty much destroyed everything. We went there to build some medical centers and orphanages, and saw people who had absolutely nothing who were some of the happiest people I’ve ever met in my life to date. It kind of changed my outlook on things. They had nothing. I don’t find value in money and things; it’s experiences and people where wealth really lies.” – Jason Darty of Jasper.

