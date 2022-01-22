ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

1 dead after shooting in New Port Richey, sheriff office says

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
The shooter and the victim had an argument that led to a shooting in New Port Richey Friday Jan. 21, 2022, Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a statement. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

One person is dead after a shooting in New Port Richey Friday night, Pasco Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The shooter and the victim knew each other and had an argument, according to a preliminary investigation. The sheriff department will lead the investigation even though the shooting around Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street is on the edge of New Port Richey Police’s jurisdiction, the statement said.

Authorities detained the shooter and did not release the names of the parties involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 9

just me
6d ago

Not surprised since the crime rate in New Port Richey is higher than 81% of all US cities, which is why the city refuses to release crime data.

St. Petersburg cop fired after using Taser on man lying down

A St. Petersburg police review board fired an officer after body camera footage showed he used a Taser on a man who was lying down. Officer Matthew Cavinder used his Taser several times even though Timothy Grant, 64, “was not physically resisting in a way that warranted” the weapon’s use, according to a department news release issued Thursday. The extent of Grant’s resistance was pulling back his arm when officers tried to handcuff him, according to body camera video of the arrest.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
