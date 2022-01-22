1 dead after shooting in New Port Richey, sheriff office says

The shooter and the victim had an argument that led to a shooting in New Port Richey Friday Jan. 21, 2022, Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a statement. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

One person is dead after a shooting in New Port Richey Friday night, Pasco Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The shooter and the victim knew each other and had an argument, according to a preliminary investigation. The sheriff department will lead the investigation even though the shooting around Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street is on the edge of New Port Richey Police’s jurisdiction, the statement said.

Authorities detained the shooter and did not release the names of the parties involved.

