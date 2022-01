Looking ahead to game day but perhaps you’re not sure exactly what should be on your menu? Former NFL All-Pro Running Back Ovie Mughelli has us covered with fun and creative snack options for you, family, and friends. He joined us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss further with ideas from Ball, Save-A-Lot, Lee Kum Kee, & Entenmann’s.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO