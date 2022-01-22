ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

One person killed in Kansas City, Kansas house fire late Friday night

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating after one person was killed in a house fire Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. Friday near North 20th Street and Rowland Avenue.

KCKFD confirmed with FOX4 that one person was found dead inside the home and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

