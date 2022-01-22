One person killed in Kansas City, Kansas house fire late Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating after one person was killed in a house fire Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. Friday near North 20th Street and Rowland Avenue.

KCKFD confirmed with FOX4 that one person was found dead inside the home and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.