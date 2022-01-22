ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine skiing-Ryding wins Kitzbuehel slalom in British first

(Reuters) - Dave Ryding won the Kitzbuehel men’s slalom on Saturday in a first for a British skier in the 55-year-history of the Alpine skiing World Cup.

Norway’s Lucas Braathen and Henrik Kristoffersen were second and third respectively.

